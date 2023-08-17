DNA on Convenience Store Coffee Cup Helps Solve 26-Year-Old Cold Case
SIMPLE THINGS
A simple convenience store coffee cup discarded in the trash has led police to solve a 26-year-old cold case. According to court documents obtained by Penn Live, DNA from the cup–thrown out by Eric Dorwart in Lancaster County and taken out with the trash outside his home–linked him to a 1997 sexual assault case involving two children approximately 12 miles from his Manheim Township home. The children, who were under the age of 13, told police a man performed sex acts on them on a roadside. He drove a blue van with a ladder attached. Semen left on one of the children’s clothing left enough DNA that officers were able to build a profile in 2022. Investigators then took Dorwart’s cup and analyzed it, finding a match to the unsolved assaults. Dorwart was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and two charges of corruption of minors. The arrest was announced by state police Wednesday. He posted $25,000 bail and was subsequently released from Lancaster County Prison.