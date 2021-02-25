CHEAT SHEET
    DNA From Vanilla Coke Can Cracks 1981 Colorado Murder

    IT’S IN THE GENES

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Cherry Hills Village Police

    Colorado police say they have cracked the brutal 1981 murder of a wedding-cake baker through DNA found on a discarded Vanilla Coke can. David Dwayne Anderson, 62, is accused of breaking into Sylvia Quayle’s home and sexually assaulting, strangling, and stabbing her to death four decades ago, 9 News reports. Genetic material collected from the crime scene did not turn up a suspect at the time, but a year ago, investigators from a company working with police used new genealogical sleuthing techniques and DNA databases to come up with a name and address. Then an investigator collected about 15 items from garbage bags Anderson had tossed in his building’s dumpster, including a Vanilla Coke, a beer bottle, a rum bottle, and a water bottle. Police say the DNA on the soda can matched the DNA from the crime scene.

