DNA Helps Crack 36-Year-Old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ Cold Case
NEVER GAVE UP
Maine State Police have finally arrested the mother of an infant who froze to death 36 years ago in what became known as the “Baby Jane Doe” cold case murder. Lee Ann Daigle, 58, is being held without bail at the Aroostook County Jail, WAGM reported, after appearing in a county court Wednesday morning, where she pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. “Over the years through advancements in technology to include DNA and genetic genealogy the Maine State Police were able to identify 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, of Lowell, Massachusetts as Baby Jane Doe’s mother,” police said. “This case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives who never gave up finding answers and justice for Baby Jane Doe.” In 1985, the infant had been abandoned in subzero temperatures at a gravel pit in Frenchville, Maine. A dog first found the baby’s body, and investigators were ultimately able to determine where she’d been born, police said. Daigle will appear next in Fort Kent District Court on Aug. 8.