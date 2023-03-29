DNA Leads to Kidnapping and Rape Suspect—28 Years Later

A North Carolina man has been arrested for the rape and kidnapping of a teenager—28 years ago. The victim was abducted near Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, and then taken to Indiana, where she was assaulted again. Police in Owensboro say that they recently reviewed the case and discovered DNA was still on file that had never been entered into a major law-enforcement database. Indiana State Police retested the DNA and got the name of a potential suspect. Robert Shelton, 59, of Hickory, now faces charges in Kentucky and Indiana.