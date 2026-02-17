DNA Results Provide Shocking Update in Nancy Guthrie Case
The DNA results taken from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona, do not match any records in the FBI’s database, authorities said on Tuesday. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that the DNA found on the discarded glove, which was believed to have been worn by the 84-year-old’s suspected kidnapper, did not return a match on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). “We’re hopeful that we’re always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS,” Nanos said. “And I just heard that CODIS had no hits.” The sheriff added that separate DNA found in Guthrie’s home also did not result in any hits from the CODIS database. Investigators told the Associated Press on Sunday that they’d discovered the glove in a field near a road about two miles from Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s home. Officials previously stated that the DNA found on the glove was not the same as the DNA found in Guthrie’s home. No suspects have yet been identified since Guthrie’s disappearance on the night of January 31.