DNA Shows Second Juvenile Had Sex With Teen Before Cruise Death

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter made her disgust for her billionaire father clear in a red carpet interview this week. Asked by a reporter at an event in Ibiza, Spain, “Your father the best, no?” Wilson seemed taken aback as she responded, “My what? Sorry?” The reporter then repeated his question, prompting Wilson to say “okay” before storming off. One of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally transitioned in 2022 and changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson without her father’s support. “I lost my son, essentially,” the Tesla CEO said in a 2024 interview. “My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.” Musk, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth approaching one trillion, has been a prominent political figure since his involvement with Donald Trump. Wilson has said he was generally absent in her life because of his wealth and public standing. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,” she said. In the time that Musk was present, Wilson said she “was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”
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- 1Musk’s Estranged Daughter Shades Dad With Interview ResponseCOLD SHOULDERVivian Wilson walked away from an interview when asked about her father.
- 2DNA Shows 2nd Juvenile Had Sex With Teen Before Cruise DeathTIMELINE BOMBSHELLUnsealed court documents state that Anna Kepner, 18, had sex with another teen before her 16-year-old stepbrother allegedly killed her.
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- 3Moment Bear Mauls Tourist and Tries to Drag Him Out of CarBEARLY ESCAPEDA vacation photo stop turned into a bloody encounter.
- 4Camila Cabello, 29, Splits From Billionaire Boyfriend, 40MONEY CAN’T BUY YOU LOVEThe couple was first seen together in Saudi Arabia in November 2024.
Shop with ScoutedThese THCV Gummies Boost Your Energy—Not Your AppetiteHIGH STANDARDSFuel your summertime adventures with Camino CBD gummies.
- 5MLB Star’s Ex Hit With $176M Verdict for Fatal Car CrashPAYING THE PRICERebecca Grossman was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after a fatal car crash killed two young boys.
- 6Parasite That Feasts on Living Flesh Found in the U.S.EATEN ALIVEIt can also spread to humans, although cases are rare.
- 7Airline Staff Injured as Jet Suffers Alarming MalfunctionTARMAC TROUBLEThe plane’s nose landing gear suddenly gave way.
- 8Andy Cohen, 58, Launches New Relationship With Boyfriend, 42LOVE STORYThe “Watch What Happens Live” host has not been in a long-term relationship for some time.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 9Prison Dark Money Helped Trump Ally Into Role Overseeing ICEFOLLOW THE MONEYA watchdog says GEO Group’s banned $250K helped seat a lawmaker now overseeing the controversial immigration agency.
- 10FIFA to Deploy Robot Dogs to Beef Up World Cup SecuritySPOT CHECKFour animatronic dogs, all named Spot, just hit the big leagues.
DNA Shows Second Juvenile Had Sex With Teen Before Cruise Death
Bombshell DNA evidence reportedly shows that 18-year-old Anna Kepner had sex with an unnamed teen before allegedly being raped and murdered by her stepbrother on a Carnival Horizon Cruise in November. Prosecutors allege Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, sexually assaulted and murdered her before wrapping her body in a blanket and hiding it under a bed in the cabin they were sharing during the cruise from Cozumel, Mexico, to Miami. The father of Kepner’s ex-boyfriend told Inside Edition that she was “scared of [her stepbrother] because he always carried around a big knife.” “[He] always wanted to date her,” Steven Westin said. Unsealed court documents have now revealed that Kepner had sex with an out-of-state minor before allegedly being sexually assaulted and killed by Hudson. That individual, only named in the documents as “minor witness two,” has been excluded as being involved in Kepner’s death. Hudson, who is currently on house arrest ahead of his trial in September, is set to be charged as an adult over the murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
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A tourist’s roadside wildlife encounter turned into a nightmare when a wild bear attacked him through his car window and tried to drag him from the vehicle. Georgi Bizhev, a 46-year-old Bulgarian tourist, suffered serious injuries after stopping along a mountain road near Romania’s Vidraru Dam in the Carpathian Mountains. After spotting a mother bear and her cub, Bizhev tossed food scraps toward the animals and began taking photos and videos. Video captured by an onlooker shows the adult bear lunging into the car through an open window. Separate footage recorded by Bizhev shows the animal clawing at him as he screams for help. Bizhev suffered serious bite wounds to his left arm after raising it to protect his face and neck. “I saw the bear’s ears prick up and it jumped at me,” he said. “It tried to grab me and pull me out of the car.” Bizhev said his seatbelt helped prevent more severe injuries while other drivers honked and shouted in an effort to scare the bear away. Emergency crews responded after Bizhev alerted guards at the nearby dam. Officials said the mother bear was likely acting to protect her cub. “I entered its environment, it was a mistake for which I paid,” Bizhev admitted.
Camila Cabello, 29, has split from her 40-year-old billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, after more than a year and a half together. The couple was first seen together in Saudi Arabia in November 2024, attending an afterparty for an Elie Saab fashion show. Chalhoub is the heir to a family fortune; his family founded the luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group. They were frequently photographed together afterward, spotted in St. Barts a few months later, attending a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March of last year, and vacationing in Ibiza in the summer. Their last public appearance was at Coachella, where they walked hand in hand as Cabello performed during Young Thug’s set. Prior to dating Chalhoub, Cabello was linked to singer Shawn Mendes in an on-and-off relationship from 2019 to 2023, when they officially broke up. Cabello was also linked to life coach and author Matthew Hussey before dating Chalhoub and Mendes.
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Rebecca Grossman, the ex-girlfriend of former New York Yankees pitcher Scott Erickson, has been hit with another legal blow after a jury found both her and Erickson negligent in the deaths of brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander. Jurors awarded the boys’ family $176 million in damages stemming from the 2020 crash that killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob in Westlake Village, California. Grossman, a Los Angeles socialite, was convicted of murder in 2024 and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after prosecutors said she struck the boys while speeding through a marked crosswalk. The boys’ mother testified that she was crossing Triunfo Canyon Road with her children when she saw two vehicles racing toward them. She said she grabbed her youngest son and dove out of the way of Erickson’s vehicle before Grossman—allegedly traveling 73 mph in a 45 mph zone—struck the boys moments later. While Erickson was never criminally charged, a jury found both him and Grossman were street racing their cars at the time and “acted in concert with each other in the course of their activities leading to the fatal collision.” Grossman also faces punitive damages, which are expected to be determined Thursday.
A parasite, called the New World screwworm fly, has now crossed the Mexican border and embedded itself in Texas. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the flesh-eating parasitic fly had been found in La Pryor, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border. The fly eats cattle alive, and cases have been slowly moving north through Mexico. It is the first U.S. case since 1966, and Reuters reports that if it spreads further, it could cost the state’s cattle industry around $1.8 billion. Locals are not impressed, blaming the USDA for letting it reach Texas. “Instead of using every available tool, USDA moved too slowly and relied solely on a partial solution that takes years to fully implement,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Reuters. Eggs are laid in open wounds, and after hatching, larvae burrow into animals’ flesh, killing them if not treated. Cases are linked to the movement of livestock, and the USDA said it has halted cattle movement within a 12.4-mile radius around the outbreak. It can spread to humans but cases are rare.
Several airline employees were injured after a Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner suffered a dramatic nose-gear collapse while parked at Frankfurt Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Los Angeles. The incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. local time on Thursday as the aircraft was being prepared for Flight LH450. According to aeroTELEGRAPH, the plane’s nose landing gear suddenly gave way, causing the front of the aircraft to drop and the engines to strike the ground. The impact also tore off at least one landing-gear flap. Passengers had not yet boarded the aircraft, but crew members were on board and the jet bridge was attached at the time of the collapse. A Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed that “several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical attention.” The airline told aeroTELEGRAPH it is working with authorities to determine the cause of the incident. “We are currently investigating the exact circumstances together with the relevant authorities,” the spokesperson said. The flight was canceled, and technicians remain at the scene as the investigation continues.
Bravo executive Andy Cohen has a new man. Cohen was out on the town on Tuesday night with his new partner, Kevin Sobieski, 42, to celebrate his 58th birthday. Sobieski, who works for a private equity firm, previously dated EGOT-winning composer and lyricist Benj Pasek. According to TMZ, the couple has been dating for a few months. Cohen has famously not been in a long-term relationship for some time. The reality TV aficionado dated Clifton Dassuncao for two years before they broke up in 2018. He opened up about the breakup in a 2023 interview, explaining that the relationship forced Dassuncao to come out to his father after the Daily Mail reported they were together. Prior to that, Cohen dated his Radio Andy co-star John Hill for three years in the early 2000s. Cohen has said that over the years he has preferred to use various dating apps to meet people. In a 2025 Call Her Daddy interview, he revealed, “I’m on every app. Grindr, Scruff, Raya, Hinge…” He has expressed a desire to meet Mr Right and settle down. He has clarified how his dating has changed since becoming a single father to two children: his son Ben, born in 2019 via surrogacy, and his daughter Lucy, was born in 2022.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The largest U.S. immigration prison company illegally funneled $250,000 into a political network that helped elect a fresh face on the committee policing ICE, a watchdog has alleged. GEO Group, which runs more immigration detention centers than any rival, was named in a Federal Election Commission complaint filed May 27 by the Campaign Legal Center, as first revealed by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp and Migrant Insider. Federal contractors are barred from political giving. The complaint alleges GEO broke that law when it paid the sum last July into a tax-exempt fund tied to Rep. Jim Jordan, 62, the Ohio Republican whose Judiciary Committee oversees ICE. The cash landed 11 days after President Donald Trump signed the law that nearly tripled ICE’s budget. The fund shares its leadership with a super PAC that backed a single congressional candidate last year, in Matt Van Epps, 43. Van Epps won a Tennessee special election in December and now sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, which also polices ICE. The man atop both Liberty groups, Ray Yonkura, spent nearly a decade as Jordan’s chief of staff, POGO had earlier reported. The watchdog’s Saurav Ghosh called it “the very definition of pay-to-play corruption.” GEO, the Liberty groups, and the offices of Van Epps and Jordan did not return requests for comment.
*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.
Four robot dogs are about to start prowling FIFA World Cup sites in Dallas and New Jersey using cameras for eyes. Hyundai and the robotics firm Boston Dynamics built the four-legged machines to help secure security for the tournament, which kicks off across the U.S., Canada and Mexico on June 11. The manufacturers have named all the anamatronics “Spot,” for reasons best known to them. Two will be stationed at the World Cup’s International Broadcast Center in Dallas and two at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The bots use onboard cameras to see and will flag potential threats to the officers monitoring them, FIFA says. The rollout has already spooked some online. After a viral clip claimed the dogs scanned fans’ faces, Boston Dynamics pushed back. “The robots do not have facial recognition capabilities,” a spokesperson said. They are one piece of a vast operation. More than 30 agencies are coordinating on North Texas’ security plan, with undercover and uniformed officers and tight FAA drone restrictions on match days.