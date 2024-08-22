DNC Attendee Trolls JD Vance With NSFW Photobomb on Live TV

A man with a message for Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) snuck his way onto MSNBC’s cameras on Thursday during their live coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

During the Katy Tur’s 3 p.m. show, Katy Tur Reports, a DNC attendee held up a phone behind the gues Tur was interviewing and displayed a short message: “JD VANCE F--KS COUCHES.”

The network did not acknowledge the troll but the internet certainly did.

One commenter wrote in a reply to the incident on X: “Someone get him an iPad!”

Another commentator added, “I think Katy could read that on the HD monitor, she starts a hidden grin.”

The previous day, a couch with a “Property of J.D. Vance” sign was spotted in video clips from a “Hotties for Harris” DNC after-party.

Claudia Conway, daughter of former Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway, posted a photo of herself looking perturbed by the scene on X.

Vance had a rough go of it earlier in the day when he made a campaign stop at a donut shop in Georgia.

“I’m J.D. Vance I’m running for vice president good to see you,” said Vance, introducing himself to one of the employees, to which they respond, “Okay.”

Vance, again, caught flak in the online replies to the video.

“Put the man in any actual real world situation and he turns into the most painfully weird dork. Worse than even DeSantis,” wrote one commentator on X.