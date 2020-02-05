DNC Chair Tom Perez: Iowa Caucus Slip-Up ‘Should Never Happen Again’
Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez told reporters late Tuesday that the app responsible for a delay in the reporting of the Iowa caucus results would not be used “anywhere else during the primary election process.” “What happened last night should never happen again,” Perez said in a statement. “We have staff working around the clock to assist the Iowa Democratic Party to ensure all votes are counted.” Perez also said the app, made by Shadow Inc., “did not function adequately” and that the company “must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong.” Earlier Tuesday, the Nevada Democratic Primary confirmed that it would not be using Shadow Inc.'s app in their primary process. The company said it “sincerely regrets” their role in the delay. The Iowa Democratic Party, which had their caucuses on Monday evening, could only report 62 percent of the results by Tuesday evening.