DNC ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Speaks Out After Viral Oprah Moment

The producers behind the DNC’s broadcast likely let out a sigh of relief Wednesday night.

Not long after they were mocked for cutting to an unidentified woman immediately after Oprah Winfrey mentioned “childless cat ladies” during her speech, the woman has revealed herself to be Maryland delegate Teresa Woorman: No, she is not offended. And yes, she is indeed a childless cat lady.

“Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by JD Vance in general,” wrote Woorman on X following her unexpected viral moment. Woorman added that she “may be childless,” but she hopes that isn’t a “permanent condition.”

Woorman, 32, seemed to have had no qualms with her new moniker and reposted the clip multiple times on X.

That footage showed cameras cutting to Woorman—seemingly without her knowledge—just after Winfrey skewered JD Vance for speaking ad nauseam against women who don’t have children.

“When a house is on fire, we do not ask about the homeowners race or religion—we just try to do the best we can to save them,” Winfrey said.

“And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady,” she added before pausing, which is when cameras cut to Woorman. “Well, we try to get that cat out, too.”

The broadcast featured Woorman for about four seconds, with her appearing to nod her head in agreement. Winfrey’s dig at Vance proved to be one of Wednesday night’s memorable moments at the DNC, which has featured raucous crowds since commencing in Chicago on Monday.

Woorman, who moved to Maryland from Mexico when she was 9 years old, has posted from the convention since its opening day. She was appointed to a legislative seat and sworn into the Maryland House of Delegates last week, where she said she leaned into being a childless cat lady herself.

“I referred to myself as a childless cat lady during my remarks,” she wrote, tagging Taylor Swift and Oprah’s X profiles. “But I’m in good company.”