DNC Demands Each 2020 Debate Has at Least One Woman Moderator

The Democratic National Committee will require each one of its 2020 debates to have at least one woman and non-white person on its panel of moderators, according to reports. “The DNC is committed to an inclusive and fair debate process,” DNC adviser Mary Beth Cahill told Refinery29. “That means that all 12 DNC-sanctioned debates will feature a diverse group of moderators and panelists, including women and people of color, ensuring that the conversations reflect the concerns of all Americans.” There will be 12 presidential primary debates over the 2020 election cycle. The first will be held on June 26 and 27 and hosted by NBC, in partnership with MSNBC and Telemundo.