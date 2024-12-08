DNC Official Defends Hegseth in Shock On-Air Moment: ‘Pretty Good Guy’

A Democratic National Committee member shocked NewsNation host Markie Martin when she complimented Department of Defense pick Pete Hegseth.

Lindy Li, who is a member of the party’s finance committee, hailed him as a fellow Princeton alumnus and joked that producers had made a mistake in booking her for the Friday appearance to oppose his selection.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host and army officer, has been mired in scandal in recent days over claims of having a drinking problem, financial mismanagement and other allegations involving treatment of women. He has denied the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin asked Li whether she believed Hegseth would be approved, but Li decided to answer the question on her own terms.

DNC Official Lindy Li: "I've met @PeteHegseth and he's my fellow Princetonian — and I actually think he's been a pretty good guy." pic.twitter.com/uJtAU3uJy7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 8, 2024

“Actually, I think maybe you’re looking for someone to oppose this nomination, but I actually have personal interactions because I did on Fox and Friends. I met Pete, and he’s my fellow Princetonian, and I actually think he’s a pretty good guy,” the Democrat strategist said.

Martin replied in astonishment: “Wow. I was not expecting this from you, Lindy.”

“I know, but fair is fair, right? I’m here. I’m not here to gaslight anybody,” she replied. “I’m just here to present the facts as I know it. And I will say, a lot of people are saying his nomination is in trouble because, see, he is definitely a fighter. As he told Meghan Kelly, he said Trump asked him to be tough as blank. And he’s certainly that way. And we’ll just see.”

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he believes his selection for the Defense Department will go through, despite rumors that Florida governor Ron DeSantis would replace him.

His first pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, fell apart after controversies around an unreleased ethics committee report on sex trafficking forced him to withdraw from consideration for the role.