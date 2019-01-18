DNC Says It Was Hit by a Russian Cyberattack Days After the Midterms
AGAIN?!
The Democratic National Committee claims it was hit by a Russian cyberattack in the days after the 2018 midterm elections. According to court documents filed late Thursday, the DNC says “dozens of DNC email addresses were targeted in a spear-phishing campaign” on Nov. 14, but that the attack appears to have failed to gain access to any information. The committee believes the attack was part of a phishing campaign that cybersecurity firms previously linked to a Russian hacking group known as Cozy Bear. Cozy Bear is linked to Russian intelligence and is said to have broken into the DNC’s systems ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “Therefore, it is probable that Russian intelligence again attempted to unlawfully infiltrate DNC computers in November 2018,” the court filing states. The complaint takes aim at Donald Trump, saying they believe the Trump campaign is part of a broad conspiracy with the Russians.