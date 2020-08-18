DNC Speaker: My Dad’s Only Pre-Existing Condition Was Trusting Trump
During the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Marked by COVID founder Kristin Urquiza laid the blame for her father’s death from the coronavirus squarely at President Donald Trump’s feet. “My dad, Mark Anthony Urquiza, should be here today but he isn’t,” Urquiza declared. “He had faith in Donald Trump. He voted for him, listened to him, believed him and his mouthpieces when they said that coronavirus was under control and going to disappear.”
Urquiza said her father went out to a karaoke bar with friends after Arizona’s stay-at-home order was lifted in May, and just a few weeks later was on a ventilator. He died alone in the ICU shortly after. “My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” she added.