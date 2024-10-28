Cheat Sheet
1
DNC Trolls Trump With a Projector During His Madison Square Garden Rally
‘TRUMP PRAISED HITLER’
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 10.27.24 11:24PM EDT 
The DNC projects a message reading "Trump Praised Hitler" onto Madison Square Garden during his campaign rally on October 27, 2024 in New York City.
The DNC projects a message reading "Trump Praised Hitler" onto Madison Square Garden during his campaign rally on October 27, 2024 in New York City.

The Democratic National Committee was at it again Sunday night, projecting a series of trolling taglines at Madison Square Garden during Donald Trump’s speech at the storied New York City venue. The move followed successful projector stunts in Chicago and on New York’s Trump Tower. This time, the organization projected reminders to voters that “Trump praised Hitler” along with “Trump=Unfit“ and other criticisms. The DNC repeated accusations by Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who alleged last week that Trump praised Adolf Hitler and his generals during his presidency. “Donald Trump has grown increasingly unhinged in the final weeks heading into Election Day; so much so that those who know Trump best are warning voters that he is dangerously unfit to lead,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Voters are coming together this November to protect our rights and democracy by delivering the White House to a leader who will put the American people first, Vice President Kamala Harris.”

2
Former Washington Post Editor: Trump Will ‘Pounce’ on Endorsement Flop
'DISTURBINGLY SPINELESS'
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 10.27.24 4:53PM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 4:52PM EDT 
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Former Washington Post editor Martin Baron speaks at the University of Southern California Wallis Annenberg Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. Baron participated in the Los Angeles Times Book Club event to discuss his new book new book 'Collision of Power'.
The retired editor ran the Post's newsroom from 2013 to 2021.

Marty Baron, the Washington Post’s former executive editor, issued a scathing rebuke over the weekend of the publication’s decision to kill a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. The retired editor, who ran the Post’s newsroom from 2013 to 2021, said he was “exceptionally disappointed” in owner Jeff Bezos and publisher Will Lewis’ choice to block the endorsement. “I think that anybody who owns a media organization needs to be willing to stand up to intense pressure,” he told the New Yorker. “Now I worry that there’s a sign of weakness. If Trump sees a sign of weakness, he’s going to pounce even harder in the future.” Shortly after the Post announced its new presidential endorsement policy on Friday, the former editor slammed the call as “cowardice, with democracy as its casualty” and that it represented “disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage” in a post on X. Abandoning the endorsement days before the election, according to Lewis, was to let readers decide for themselves and return to the publication’s “roots.” Baron, however, told the New Yorker: “You don’t make these decisions eleven days before the election without any deliberation with the staff, with the draft editorial sitting on the table.”

3
Dodgers Manager Gives Shohei Ohtani Injury Update
BULLET DODGED
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 10.27.24 5:45PM EDT 
Los Angeles, CA - October 26: Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being injured on the play and would leave the game after being tagged out at second base against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during Game 2 of a World Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Los Angeles is currently leading the Yankees 2-0 in the World Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts quelled concerns over superstar player Shohei Ohtani, who suffered a partially dislocated shoulder during Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday. Roberts told ESPN’s Karl Ravech that Ohtani is in “a great spot” and will play in Game 3 on Monday. Ohtani hurt his left shoulder sliding and attempting to steal second base in the seventh inning. While Roberts appeared confident the star player avoided serious injury, when spoken to after the game, the official update hinged on Ohtani undergoing further testing. “The strength was great. The range of motion good. So we’re encouraged,” he said following the Dodgers’ 4-2 win against the New York Yankees. Ohtani signed with the team last winter for $700 million and became the first player in league history with 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. He is expected to be named the unanimous National League MVP. As for the Dodgers, the team is leading the Yankees 2-0 in the World Series, which is played in a best-of-seven format.

4
Rudy Giuliani Does His Own Howard Dean Scream at Trump’s MSG Rally
AMERICA’S MAYOR
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.27.24 7:41PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump taking the state at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City. Trump closed out his weekend of campaigning in NYC with a guest list of speakers that includes his running mate Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), among others, nine days before Election Day. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks prior to Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024 in New York City.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Donald‘s Trump closest allies and the former mayor of New York City, seemingly mimicked onetime Democratic presidential hopeful Howard Dean’s infamous, campaign-ending “scream” while on stage Sunday at the former president’s rally in Madison Square Garden. Giuliani, who was also one of Trump’s lawyers during his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results, called Trump a “very charitable, very good man” during the speech. He blew kisses to the crowd as they chanted his name. “We don‘t bring God back, we don’t come back,” Giuliani said later in the speech. Less than a week ago, the former mayor was ordered by a federal judge to give his valuable possessions, including his Manhattan penthouse, to election workers that he defamed. Giuliani closed out his speech screaming, “Now go do it! Fight!” One X user compared the yelling to Howard Dean, a past presidential candidate whose weird screaming went viral during his presidential political run in 2004.

5
Ben Affleck Is Apparently Ready to Start Dating Again—On One Condition
FRESH STARTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.27.24 1:42PM EDT 
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Marry Me” in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty

Ben Affleck may be ready to get back on the dating scene, but with one key rule for his next relationship. Affleck‘s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the actor on Aug. 20 after a two-year marriage. Now, he’s ready to move on, an inside source told British tabloid The Daily Mail— and hopes he finds that special someone who matches his vibe. Specifically, Affleck, who has been open about his past struggles with alcohol addiction, is now looking for someone who is sober or in recovery this time around. “These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything,” the insider told the newspaper. “He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.” Lopez, however, is taking a different route: In an October conversation with Interview, said she wasn’t “looking for anybody.”

6
Australia Cancels Visa of Right Wing Commentator Candace Owens
Yeah Nah
Sean Craig
Updated 10.27.24 1:55PM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 12:52PM EDT 
Candace Owens is seen on set of her show "Candace" on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

MAGA-fluencer, firebrand and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has been told to stay out of Australia, with officials canceling her visa for a planned speaking tour down under. Owens was booked to headline November events in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide delivering “raw and unfiltered commentary on politics, culture and everyday life” with ticket prices ranging from AUD$95 to AUD$1500 ($63 to $990), according to Melbourne’s The Age newspaper. A former contributor to the right wing website The Daily Wire, the Trump-loving Owens was fired earlier this year after making antisemitic remarks; she nevertheless counts millions among her social media followers. “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” said Immigration Minister Tony Burke. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

7
Tim Walz: ‘Pathetic’ Donald Trump ‘Hates This Country’
'DESCENDING INTO MADNESS'
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Updated 10.27.24 2:57PM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 2:45PM EDT 
Tim Walz at a campaign event.
Tim Walz.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz used Donald Trump’s own words against him as he campaigned in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. Kamala Harris' running mate called the Republican nominee “pathetic” for likening the United States to a “garbage can” in comments made in the same state just two days prior in a further escalation of anti-immigrant messaging. “This country that so many died protecting, that is the beacon of the world on democracy and human rights, he calls it the garbage can of the world,” Walz said. “That is so pathetic and unpatriotic that it’s almost unbelievable. He is literally trash talking this country now... Let’s start naming it what it is: Donald Trump hates this country and everything he does is for Donald Trump.” Speaking at the same rally, “The View” host and former Republican Ana Navarro also took aim at Trump’s comments—and reminded Arizonans of the former president’s past criticisms of former Senator John McCain. “John McCain was a hero. Donald Trump is a zero,” Navarro said.

Read it at ARIZONA REPUBLIC

8
Singer Goes Viral After Botching Anthem: ‘I F***ed It Up’
‘AH, WE’RE LIVE’
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 10.26.24 11:54AM EDT 
Loomis sings The Star Spangled Banner.
Loomis singing the national anthem.

Singer Loomis, who is the daughter of a veteran, was honored when she was invited to sing the national anthem at the Free & Equal Elections Presidential Debate between the three independent candidates on Wednesday. However, all didn‘t do to plan when her voice cracked in the middle of the song. “I f---ed it up, I f---ed it up, can I go back please?” the singer pleaded, before someone off camera can be heard saying, “Ah, we’re live.” The singer later told TMZ that she only had a day to practice and got too nervous. “I really do sing and I am really a good singer. So what had happened was I didn’t know it was live,” she said. Now, Good Morning America has invited her on for a do-over. “I want to let every singer know sometimes you can fail you can hit the wrong note, you could do whatever, but you’re still a baddie,” she said.

9
Kanye’s MAGA Ex Claims Beyoncé Stole Her Speech at Harris Rally
UM, OK!
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.26.24 4:16PM EDT 
Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Rose claimed in a tweet that Beyoncé "wanna be me so bad."

Make America Great Again influencer Amber Rose—who for years was best-known as Kanye West‘s girlfriend—seems to have come away from Beyoncé’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris with a different message. Amid the hoopla around Queen B’s appearance at Harris’ rally in Houston, Rose took to Twitter to bizarrely claim that the “Freedom” singer had copied her speech from what she said at the Republican National Convention in July. “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” tweeted Rose, adding an annoyed faced emoji. “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” urged Beyoncé, who shares three children with rapper and business mogul Jay-Z. She added, “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.” Rose, who has no singing or dancing skills to speak of, soft-launched her support of Donald Trump leading up to the RNC. In her remarks, Rose claimed, “The best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States.”

10
Joe Rogan Tells Trump That Harris May Still Go on Podcast
STILL A CHANCE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.26.24 1:32PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
Rogan told Trump that Harris might still go on his show.

Joe Rogan told Donald Trump that Kamala Harris may still appear on his hugely popular show ahead of the presidential election, for which the two candidates are currently polling in a dead heat, even after her team said that she would not. During Trump’s own nearly three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience—in which he discussed wide-ranging topics including the elimination of the income tax, Robert E. Lee’s military prowess, and the possibility of life on Mars—he and Rogan touched on the possibility of Harris appearing on the show. She had been in talks for an interview, but her campaign said Thursday that it wouldn’t work with the vice president’s schedule. Trump asked Rogan if he “could imagine” Harris going on his show, to which Rogan responded that he could. “She was supposed to do it,” he said. “And she might still do it. I hope she does.” Trump was unconvinced. “She’s not gonna do it,” he said, adding: “I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics.’” Rogan, however, did not take Trump’s bait. “I think we’d have a fine conversation,” he said. “I’d just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being.”

