DNC Trolls Trump With a Projector During His Madison Square Garden Rally

The Democratic National Committee was at it again Sunday night, projecting a series of trolling taglines at Madison Square Garden during Donald Trump’s speech at the storied New York City venue. The move followed successful projector stunts in Chicago and on New York’s Trump Tower. This time, the organization projected reminders to voters that “Trump praised Hitler” along with “Trump=Unfit“ and other criticisms. The DNC repeated accusations by Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, who alleged last week that Trump praised Adolf Hitler and his generals during his presidency. “Donald Trump has grown increasingly unhinged in the final weeks heading into Election Day; so much so that those who know Trump best are warning voters that he is dangerously unfit to lead,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Voters are coming together this November to protect our rights and democracy by delivering the White House to a leader who will put the American people first, Vice President Kamala Harris.”
