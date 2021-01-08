CHEAT SHEET
Do You Know Them? FBI Releases Another ‘Most Wanted’ Poster of Capitol Goons
The FBI on Friday released a new “Most Wanted” poster featuring 10 more people suspected of being part of the violent siege on the Capitol. Four are wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats and one appears to be wearing a hoodie advertising the Jan. 6 protest that turned into a failed insurrection. The FBI said all 10 men “made unlawful entry” into the building. The FBI previously released another three posters featuring 30 accused rioters. At least one man was instantly recognized by his colleagues at New York’s Metropolitan Transport Authority and he was suspended on Friday for calling out sick to attend the riot.