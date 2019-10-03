Do You Want to Preen on Camera, Democrats, or Do You Want to Take Down Trump?

Democrats, lawyer up before you question again. You don’t think Trump’s going to let lackeys like Devin Nunes or Rudy Giuliani defend him before Congress, do you?

To compete, Democratic committee chairs will have to bring in killer lawyers and give up much of what they treasure: time on TV, showing off for the folks at home, making use of a moldering law degree.

It’s a sacrifice that must be made to hold Trump accountable. It looks like the evidence is in hand to prove Trump tried to interfere with the 2020 election by convincing the Ukrainian president to find dirt on his main rival in exchange for the president releasing military aid.