Do Your Own Taxes With This One-Day Amazon Sale on H&R Block Tax Software

I’m not ashamed to admit that my parents still do my taxes. But I know eventually, I will need to break out of that cycle. And this H&R Block sale on Amazon is tempting me to start today.

Today only, Amazon has the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe and State 2018 (with 5% Refund Bonus Offer) for just $18. Seriously, under $20 for the software that helps you get your maximum refund, plus a nice 5% bonus, is almost unheard of. To put it into perspective, this software hasn’t been this price since Black Friday, far away from tax season.

Get access to unlimited real-time chat with a tax expert, capitalize on your mortgage interest and charitable deductions right in the software, and get a 5% bonus if you allocate all or a portion of your federal refund to an Amazon.com Gift Card (it’s basically free money). If you’re planning on doing your own taxes this year, this is when you should buy the right software to do so.

