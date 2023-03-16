CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Doc Accused of Massive Child Porn Stash—Including Videos of His Own Patients

    DISGUSTING

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    A doctor has been arrested for allegedly recording his kid patients in secret and for hoarding thousands of pictures and videos of child porn.

    Reuters

    A Massachusetts doctor has been busted for allegedly hoarding thousands of pornographic photos and videos of children, some of which he secretly recorded himself, federal authorities announced this week. The disturbing media was found in searches of Bradford David Ferrick's home, where he lives with his parents, and at a separate apartment that led to 61 devices—external hard drives, computers, cellphones, hidden camera systems—being seized last month. Ferrick, 32, allegedly possessed inappropriate videos of children as young as six, and had self-recorded videos of him examining children while they were partially unclothed. The sickening allegations also included a search of the home of Ferrick’s relatives—where two toddlers live—that uncovered a camera hidden inside a bathroom wall outlet, authorities said.

    Read it at Boston Globe