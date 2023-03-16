Doc Accused of Massive Child Porn Stash—Including Videos of His Own Patients
DISGUSTING
A Massachusetts doctor has been busted for allegedly hoarding thousands of pornographic photos and videos of children, some of which he secretly recorded himself, federal authorities announced this week. The disturbing media was found in searches of Bradford David Ferrick's home, where he lives with his parents, and at a separate apartment that led to 61 devices—external hard drives, computers, cellphones, hidden camera systems—being seized last month. Ferrick, 32, allegedly possessed inappropriate videos of children as young as six, and had self-recorded videos of him examining children while they were partially unclothed. The sickening allegations also included a search of the home of Ferrick’s relatives—where two toddlers live—that uncovered a camera hidden inside a bathroom wall outlet, authorities said.