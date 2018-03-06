CHEAT SHEET
    Docs: Omar Mateen Decided on Pulse on the Night of Mass Shooting

    REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

    Omar Mateen did not select Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as his target until the evening of his June 2016 mass shooting that left 49 people dead and 58 wounded, according to court documents filed by his wife’s attorneys. Lawyers for Noor Salman filed a motion late Monday that argues Mateen visited “Epcot, Disney Springs, and a downtown Orlando nightclub” before shooting up Pulse, a gay nightclub. Evidence reportedly shows that Mateen visited Disney Springs, Epcot, and looked up directions to EVE Orlando on Google in the hours before he opened fire at Pulse. Salman’s lawyers believe Mateen’s premeditation within that small time frame indicates her innocence; she is on trial for allegedly helping her husband plan the shooting. She faces charges of supporting a foreign terror organization and obstruction of justice. Testimony is expected to start midweek.

