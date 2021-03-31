Documents Detail Alleged ‘Hostage Release’ Scheme to Extort Gaetz

The scandal swirling around Rep. Matt Gaetz took a stunning turn Wednesday with a report that a former Air Force intelligence official and a Florida lawyer tried to get the congressman’s dad to cough up $25 million that would be used to free American Bob Levinson from Iranian custody—and somehow release Gaetz from a federal sex-crimes investigation.

One odd fact among many: Levinson was declared dead last year.

The Washington Examiner obtained a document that was allegedly presented to Don Gaetz by the ex-military official, Bob Kent, that laid out the purported scheme. The site also obtained an email sent to Don Gaetz’s lawyer by federal prosecutors that suggests they were looking into whether a crime was under way.

The document dubbed “Project Homecoming” stipulated that Gaetz would deposit money for Levinson’s ransom in an account connected to the firm of Florida lawyer David McGee, who has represented the Levinson family for years.

McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night, before the documents came to light, that claims of extortion were bogus and that Gaetz was trying to deflect from his own legal troubles. McGee did not respond to calls on Wednesday and Kent could not be reached for comment.

The bizarre chain of events began unraveling on Tuesday night with a report in The New York Times that federal prosecutors were investigating whether Gaetz (R-FL) had a relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel—which could amount to sex trafficking. Prosecutors did not confirm or deny the Times report.

Gaetz quickly hit back, saying cryptically that the allegation was part of a plan to extort $25 million from his family. In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show on Tuesday night, Gaetz named McGee as one of the parties in the scheme.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, Don Gaetz, a former Florida state senator worth hundreds of millions of dollars, told Politico that he wore a wire to a meeting with McGee and was supposed to wear one to an upcoming meeting with another person involved in the scheme, Stephen Alford—a convicted fraudster with ties to McGee.

The details of the scheme did not emerge until later Wednesday when Don Gaetz release the documents to the Examiner.

The elder Gaetz said that he got a text message on March 16 from Kent, who has claimed he put together a mission to rescue Levinson, a retired FBI agent, from Iran in 2018 that was foiled by the U.S. government.

“I would like to talk with you immediately about the current federal investigation, and the indictment that is about to filed against your son,” the message read.

“I have a plan that can make his future legal and political problems go away.”

The message went on to say that he had located Levinson in Iran and had two proof-of-life videos. If Don Gaetz would help secure Levinson’s release, the message said, his son would get credit and a presidential pardon.

The next day, according to Don Gaetz, he met with Kent and was given the “Project Homecoming” document, which opened with a description of the supposed FBI investigation of Matt Gaetz, referencing alleged photographs of the congressman and an unnamed election official in a “sexual orgy with underage prostitutes.”

The three-page letter, according to the Examiner, went on to say—with no corroboration—that a grand jury had been impaneled to hear evidence against Gaetz and others.

“In exchange for funds being arranged, and upon the release of Robert Levinson, Congressman Gaetz shall be given credit for facilitating the release of Mr. Levinson. Congressman Gaetz shall also be on the plane that returns Mr. Levinson to freedom, and shall be the person to “reunited” Mr. Levinson with his family and bring Mr. Levinson back to the United States.”

It went on to day that “in exchange for the funds being arranged, and upon the release of Mr. Levinson, the team that delivers Mr. Levinson to the President of The United States shall strongly advocate that President Biden issue a Presidential Pardon, or instruct the Department of Justice to terminate any and all investigations involving Congressman Gaetz.”