Doctor and Friend Remembers Shannen Doherty’s Final Moments
INSIDE THE ROOM
A close friend of Shannen Doherty has described in candid detail the 90210 star’s final moments before she died on Saturday. Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, who also treated Doherty after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, described a touching scene with the late actor surrounded by loved ones, including her dog Bowie. “In the last few hours, she was in a place where she was very comfortable and sleeping and transitioning,” the oncologist told People. “It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving.” Doherty, also famous for starring in TV series Charmed and the 1989 cult classic Heathers, was once lionized by People as the “iconic Hollywood ‘bad girl’ of the nineties.” She later produced a podcast documenting her highly public divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, which was finalized just one day before her death. Piro says her legacy will be “this tremendous love for life… inspired by a love for people and a love for being treated well.”