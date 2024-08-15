Police have made arrests in connection with the drug overdose death of former Friends star Matthew Perry, according to reports.

At least one doctor and several drug “dealers” were detained in the swoops, sources told TMZ.

Computers, phones and other electronic equipment were also reportedly seized by officers investigating who provided Perry, 54, with ketamine he took before passing out and drowning in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023.

TMZ reported that police made “multiple arrests,” including “at least one doctor along with several dealers who helped arrange and deliver ketamine to Perry.” The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating Perry’s death along with officers from the DEA and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Sources told TMZ that authorities also executed a search warrant on Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, who had been in treatment with Perry, but she was not connected to the arrests.

Text messages between Perry and other people reportedly discussed how the actor wanted ketamine, the way it would be delivered to him, and the price of the drug. The L.A. County Medical Examiner ruled that Perry’s death was caused by the effects of high levels of ketamine, a medically-prescribed anesthetic that is used as an alternative treatment for depression.

Additionally, NBC reported that an arrest was made in Southern California on Thursday in connection with Perry’s accidental overdose.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, chronicled his addictions to alcohol and opioids in his best-selling 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

He was said to have been clean for months before his death.

This story has been updated with additional information.