Doc at Trump Rally Recalls Harrowing Moment He Tried to Save Bloody Victim
BLOODY TRAGEDY
An emergency room doctor who was attending former president Donald Trump’s Saturday rally got emotional in an interview on CBS News Sunday, recalling the harrowing moment that a shooter opened fire from a nearby rooftop. The physician, Dr. Jim Sweetland, said he originally thought the gunshots were fireworks before people began screaming that someone had been shot. Sweetland rushed towards the bleachers behind the stage where Trump had stood to help the victim, who the FBI identified as Corey Comperatore on Sunday morning. Comperatore didn’t have a pulse by the time Sweetland reached him, but the doctor still attempted to resuscitate him through chest compressions for a few minutes until two Pennsylvania State Police officers arrived on the scene. Sweetland started getting emotional as he recalled the officers carrying Comperatore away like a “ragdoll,” while he bled profusely. “I looked up to see his family who witnessed my efforts at resuscitation and the look on their faces said it all,” Sweetland recounted.