Doctor Describes Heartbreak of Unvaccinated COVID Patients: ‘It’s Too Late’
‘I’M SORRY’
An Alabama doctor penned a heartbreaking Facebook post about her dying COVID-19 patients begging for the vaccine long past the point of no return. Dr. Brytney Cobia wrote, “I’ve made a lot of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late. A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same. They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political… But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine.” Vaccinations have barely reached 30 percent in Alabama, and the more contagious delta variant has created what CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has called “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” there and in other Southern states.