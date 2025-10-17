Oscar-Nominated Actress Dies at 86
Samantha Eggar, who starred in David Cronenberg’s cult hit The Brood, has died at the age of 86. Eggar’s daughter, House of Cards actress Jenna Stern, told The Hollywood Reporter Eggar passed away at home in Sherman Oaks, California on Wednesday, after a five-year illness and a “long, fabulous life.” Eggar’s big break came in 1965, when, at 25, she starred in director William Wyler’s psychological thriller The Collector. For her work in the film, Eggar won Best Actress at both the Golden Globes and the Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for an Academy Award. She went on to enjoy a career that spanned film and television, starring in Doctor Dolittle and The Molly Maguires, as well as one season of All My Children. She also provided the voices for Hera in Disney’s Hercules and M in the James Bond video game series. Eggar married actor Tom Stern in 1964, and the pair had two children before divorcing in 1971. “To know Sam was to understand her love for animals, all creatures great and small,” Eggar’s family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.