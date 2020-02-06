Chinese Doctor Who Warned About Coronavirus Outbreak Dies
A Chinese doctor who tried to warn other medical officials about the deadly new coronavirus in the weeks before China’s crippling outbreak has died from the infection, according to the Global Times. Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at the central hospital in the epicenter city of Wuhan, was punished by police and and reprimanded by officials from the provincial health department after he sent a warning in December about seven people with a “mysterious illness” to an online chat group that included medical students, The New York Times reported. He was later summoned to the Public Security Bureau to sign a letter in which he was accused of making “false comments” and was told his warning amounted to “illegal behavior.” Li was one of the eight doctors that local police punished for “rumor-mongering” weeks before officials declared the coronavirus outbreak.
Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, said Thursday that they are aware of the report and added that any death of someone on the front lines is devastating: “We should celebrate his life and mourn his death along with his colleagues.”