Doctor Makes Bold Prediction About ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’

A doctor has predicted that the new year may bring an end to the Mar-a-Lago face.

“In 2026 the aesthetic field is moving away from ‘looking done,’” Dr. Samer Jaber, a dermatologist from New York City, told USA Today, adding that people will focus instead on “undetectable work.”

Yet it seems that those in President Donald Trump’s orbit continue to flaunt their “Mar-a-Lago” look, characterized by what Jaber explained is an aesthetic of “full lips, high, prominent cheekbones, bright white teeth, a strong jawline and minimal facial movement with well-defined eyebrows.”

Much attention has been paid to Karoline Leavitt’s mouth after a portrait in the Vanity Fair article revealed injection sites in her top lip. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photograph by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Though the Daily Beast has been unable to confirm who in Trump’s circle has turned to cosmetic procedures, Lara Trump, 43; Matt Gaetz, 43; Laura Loomer, 32; Kristi Noem, 54; and, more recently, Karoline Leavitt, 28, are among those whom many have pointed out may be adhering to the beauty trend.

In December, social media users commented on visible injection marks in Leavitt’s photo for a bombshell Vanity Fair interview, with the White House stating that the press secretary was “intentionally” photographed in a way that made her look “bizarre.”

Social media commentators have also noted a change in Noem, with one political commentator reacting to a Fox News interview with the Secretary of Homeland Security by writing on X, “What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?” as she was seen smiling with few visible smile lines or facial movement.

what is happening with Kristi Noem’s face? https://t.co/c4nmfcLSCk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

“I don’t think they’re going in there asking for this type of look,” Dr. Anthony Rossi, who specializes in dermatologic surgeries, told USA Today. “We can see it in some of the male politicians that you’re like, wow, someone went really aggressive,” he added.

Gaetz, the disgraced former lawmaker whose U.S. attorney general nomination by Trump, 79, was withdrawn amid a sex scandal after the 2024 election, is one of the male politicians who fall into the category described by Rossi.

“Experts are calling it one of the most disorienting glow-ups of all time,” one user posted on X, referring to a before-and-after photo of Gaetz.

Experts are calling it one of the most disorienting glow ups of all time. pic.twitter.com/Q3nfAM8743 — jordan (@JordanUhl) July 18, 2024

Despite the doctor’s prediction that the Mar-a-Lago face is not something people typically request, and that it will ease in 2026, Axios reported that plastic surgeons have seen a wave of MAGA elites come into their offices since the beginning of Trump’s second term, asking to “look like they had something done.”

“Before this second Trump term, I just didn’t see a lot of patients coming in making unreasonable requests,” Washington, D.C., plastic surgeon Dr. Anita Kulkarni told The Guardian, noting that she has seen a considerable change in how many people come in and ask for what Kulkarni described as a “cross over from looking like the best version of yourself to looking like Maleficent.”

“It’s a bipartisan issue,” Dr. Rossi told USA Today, emphasizing that the look isn’t just limited to politics but also extends to pop culture, as there has become an “echo chamber” of over-the-top plastic surgery in “aesthetics” in general.

Experts say that excessive plastic surgery is a "bipartisan issue." Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

One of D.C.’s most in-demand dermatologists, Tina Alster, told The Hollywood Reporter that “everyone gets some tweaking,” and listed Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 85, as one of her clients. “Kamala has been maintaining for a long time, Biden’s Botox is sometimes overdone,” Alster said about the former Democratic vice president and president.

Meanwhile, Trump’s former MAGA princess turned enemy, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, 51, told The New York Times that she “never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization.”

“I have two daughters, and I’ve always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts,” Greene said about her former MAGA colleagues.