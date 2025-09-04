Doctor Who Cut Off His Legs for Sexual Gratification Is Jailed

Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Reveals Moment He Found Out About Father’s Death
‘A SPECIAL GUY’
Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne, has opened up about the moment he learned his father died in a YouTube video posted Wednesday. Jack, who was in Los Angeles when his 76-year-old father died from cardiac arrest on July 22, said he woke up to a knock at 3:45 a.m. “Someone who has worked for my family for probably 30 years was knocking on my door, and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I just knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed,” he said. Jack, 39, said he immediately felt “sadness and pain,” adding he had “many thoughts… there was a level of like, ‘Okay, he’s not suffering anymore’... and that is something.” Upon hearing the news, Jack flew to England that day, and the news broke publicly upon his landing prompting many people to reach out. “That’s something that has been really unique about this experience is... with the outpour of love and people reaching out, it’s also been really validating, because I know… my dad was a special guy,” Jack said. “He was loved so much. A lot of people are going to miss him.”