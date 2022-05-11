‘Doctor Strange’ Actress Guilty of Sexually Abusing Teen
VERY STRANGE
Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian, 36, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl for more than three years. Phythian, 36, who starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel movie, and her Taekwondo ‘master’ husband Victor Marke, 59, were accused of plying the girl with Captain Morgan dark rum and abusing her “once or twice a month” from 2005 to 2008. Marke was also charged with indecently assaulting another girl, aged 15, between 2002 and 2003. The Daily Mail reports that a jury found them guilty after a 12-day trial in Nottingham Crown Court. The pair reportedly held hands as the verdict was announced with Phythian visibly shocked when she was found guilty. The pair first met when Phythian was 14 and Marke was 37 and began a relationship when she turned 19, which ended his marriage to his then-wife Juliet.