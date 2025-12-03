Doctor Who Sold Matthew Perry Ketamine Before Fatal Overdose Sentenced to Prison

Malaysia’s transport ministry announced on Wednesday that a private firm will resume a deep-sea search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 later this month, over ten years after the aircraft first disappeared. The Austin-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity will be conducting the search and signed a “no-find, no-fee“ contract with the Malaysian government in March; if the plane is found, the company will be paid $70 million. It is not clear whether Ocean Infinity has new evidence of the plane’s potential location, although CEO Oliver Plunkett said last year that the company has improved its technology since its first search for the plane in 2018. The plane disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people aboard as it was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and it is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean. In the 11 years since its disappearance, multiple searches have been conducted, making the search for the aircraft the most expensive in aviation history. While debris from the aircraft has washed ashore in east Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean, the plane itself has never been found.
Hollywood icon Goldie Hawn broke down during an emotional tribute to her friend, neighbor and former co-star Diane Keaton, who died of pneumonia on Oct. 11. Keaton, 79, was remembered at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala, which was held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday. Hawn, 80, starred in 1996’s The First Wives Club with Keaton and Bette Midler. Through tears, she recalled learning of Keaton’s death. “She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said. “No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do, there wasn’t any world that she couldn’t live in, she was just an extraordinary human being.” Keaton also reminisced about their 1996 hit. “She was very tenacious,” Hawn said. “She’s an incredibly hard worker. At the same time, she would come into the makeup trailer, which is my favorite thing, and she had a different hat on every day.” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Keaton in The Other Sister, also paid tribute at the event, calling the star one of “the great loves of my life.”
Steve Cropper, who was the lead guitarist for John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd’s band, the Blues Brothers, has died. He was 84. His son, Cameron, confirmed his death to Variety on Wednesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had played with soul legends including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and several others. He was a founding member of Booker T. & the MGs and worked as an instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter at Stax Records. Cropper was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dora, Missouri, but moved to Memphis when he was nine and went on to shape the sound of the city’s soul music. He shot to fame in the early ’60s with Booker T. & the MGs, producing hits such as “Green Onions” and “Time Is Tight.” A younger generation knew Cropper from his work on the Blues Brothers’ 1979 album, “Briefcase Full of Blues,” which went double-platinum. He also worked on four of the act’s other albums and appeared in their eponymous 1980 film and its 1998 sequel, Blues Brothers 2000. Cropper is survived by his second wife, Angel, their two children, and two children from his first marriage.
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican-born artist who sparked MAGA outrage after being announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show, has been named the world’s most-played artist. The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was named Spotify’s top global artist for the fourth time, with 19.8 billion streams in 2025. The “King of Latin Trap” previously earned the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022. His newly released album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was also recognized as a top global album. “I never heard of him, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it,” said President Donald Trump, 79, of the world’s most successful artist after he was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show. In October, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be present at the Super Bowl. The singer previously told i-D magazine that he did not include the U.S. on his tour because he feared ICE raids. Despite the MAGA backlash, the singer appeared as a host on Saturday Night Live, where he mocked the MAGA criticism and quipped that Americans now have four months to learn Spanish before his 2026 performance.
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and wannabe MAGA main character, announced on Wednesday that he is considering running for governor of Minnesota. Lindell, a vocal 2020 election denier, has registered with the state’s Campaign Finance Board, allowing him to fundraise for his run, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. He told the Star Tribune that his run for governor isn’t set in stone yet, but he will announce his official decision at a press conference next week. “I am going to announce either way on Dec. 11,” he said. Lindell, who in June was ordered to pay $2.3 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by an ex-Dominion Voting Systems employee, has twice publicly contemplated running for the position: in 2018 and 2022. During a long-winded rant on his Mike Lindell Show in April, apart from referencing his past as a “crack addict,” he challenged current Governor Tim Walz, saying that “no one wants” him. He also mentioned his possible governorship bid to Trump ally Steve Bannon during an October episode of his War Room podcast, to which Bannon replied, “Just go back and sell some pillows.”
Pamela Anderson is itching to shed her last name in favor of one that better honors her heritage. The Baywatch star told Vogue Scandinavia that the “closest person” to her throughout her life was her Finnish grandfather, Herman Hyytiäinen, and she would love to change her last name as a tribute to him. “Sometimes I don’t want to be Pamela Anderson,” she said. “I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen. I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me,” she added, though she does not specify who “they” are. Anderson, who ditched her signature blonde look in October in favor of copper hair, said that when she sees herself in the mirror now, she thinks, “Who is that? Maybe it’s Pamela Hyytiäinen.” When Anderson’s family immigrated to Canada—where the star was born and discovered—they changed their last name to Anderson because it sounded more North American. The Last Showgirl star has since visited Finland. “I just wanted to go, to feel that connection. I’d love to go back to Finland, maybe with my sons,” she said, referring to her children, Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee. “To find out more about myself, to explore that side of me. Maybe we will change my name and go back, to answer to my roots.”
Elden Campbell, an NBA veteran center and champion, has died. He was 57. Campbell died suddenly on Monday, without being ill, but a cause of death has not been revealed, family sources told TMZ. The 6′11″ big man spent 15 years in the league and eventually won a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. He was drafted by his hometown team, the LA Lakers, out of Clemson in 1990, where he spent nearly nine years. On the Lakers, he found teammates in basketball legends such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. In the 1996-97 season, he averaged almost 15 points with the team. But his championship ring came from serving as a key bench player on the Pistons, which had Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, to defeat the Kobe-Shaq Lakers. Campbell also played for the Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, the Charlotte Hornets, and New Orleans. Former Laker, Byron Scott, remembered his teammate fondly. “I just remember his demeanor. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E,’” Scott told the Los Angeles Times. “He was just so cool, nothing speeding him up. He was going to take his time. He was just easy. He was such a good dude. I loved Easy, man.”
A Los Angeles doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry before his overdose death in 2023 was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday, despite facing up to 40 years. Salvador Plasencia, 44, had pleaded guilty to illegally supplying the Friends star with ketamine before he was found dead in his hot tub by his assistant. Authorities ruled the “acute effects” of the potent dissociative drug as the primary factor in Perry’s death. Plasencia, who ran an urgent care clinic in Calabasas, California, is the first to be sentenced of the five people who pleaded guilty in the case surrounding Perry’s death. Court papers revealed that about a month before Perry’s death, Plasencia texted another doctor about what he should charge Perry for the drug, writing, “I wonder how much this moron will pay,” and “Let’s find out.” During the sentencing in court, Plasencia expressed regret for his actions, saying that he “failed” Perry and his family. “There is no excuse. I’m just so sorry,” he told Perry’s family in the front row. Plasencia’s sentence also included a $5,600 fine, a $400 special assessment and a requirement of two years of supervised release following his prison time.
A soloist was forced to carry her 1782 Giovanni Battista Guadagnini violin in her arms through the Helsinki airport security and onto a flight to Germany after Lufthansa refused to let her bring the case as hand luggage. Carolin Widmann, who plays an average of 60 international concerts per year, had “tears running down her cheeks” as she wrapped the “precious and beloved” instrument in a sweater and held it for the entire flight from Helsinki, Finland, to Frankfurt, Germany, and then on to Leipzig, she wrote in a post on Instagram. Widmann said she’s a regular Lufthansa flyer and had never had a problem carrying her instrument. But this time, the ground crew in Helsinki refused to let her carry it on the plane, so she offered to buy a ticket for the violin. That wasn’t possible, though, because the flight from Frankfurt to Leipzig was fully booked, and the airline’s representatives told her she had to check the 243-year-old violin as if it were a regular suitcase. This, of course, was not an option, Widmann wrote, so she was forced to “do the unthinkable” and travel with the “bare” violin, out of its case, from Helsinki to Frankfurt and finally Leipzig.
Love is Blind couple, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, have split after four years of marriage. Alexa, 31, and Brennon, 35, married in 2021 on Season 3 of the show, which sees singles connect with potential matches in isolated pods without seeing each other’s faces. They had an instant connection after a couple of dates in the pods, a small soundproof room with each partner on the other side of a wall. The couple cut ties with the experiment’s other prospects and began dating exclusively after just a few encounters. Lemieux proposed and excitedly claimed he was “so obsessed” and “in love” with Alexa. After meeting face-to-face, the couple married and announced on the season finale in November 2022 that they had moved in together. In July 2024, they welcomed daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux. On Wednesday, Alexa shared a statement on her Instagram announcing the couple’s split. “[Our] journey as a married couple is coming to an end,” she said. The two claim they are “committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”