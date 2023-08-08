Doctor Accused of Filming Rapes of Drugged Women
‘SEXUAL PREDATOR’
A Queens doctor has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women and filming videos of the attacks on his unconscious alleged victims. Zhi Alan Cheng, 33, was fired from his role as a gastroenterologist at the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital following his arrest last December after a girlfriend found videos of Cheng assaulting her, authorities said, with police later finding numerous drugs including fentanyl, ketamine, and surgical anesthetics in his home. He was charged with first-degree rape over the incident and, on Monday, was charged with 50 more counts relating to offenses against six more women—including rape and sexual abuse—after more devices containing other videos were found at his home. One allegedly showed Cheng groping an unconscious patient at the Queens hospital, while another depicts him raping a woman he met on a dating app, prosecutors say. He has pleaded not guilty. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the evidence “paints the picture of a sexual predator of the absolute worst kind, a serial rapist.”