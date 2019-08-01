CHEAT SHEET
DIG DEEP, TOOTH FAIRY
Doctors Found 526 Teeth in 7-Year-Old Boy’s Mouth
A staggering 526 teeth were recently found in the mouth of a 7-year-old boy who’d been complaining of jaw pain. Doctors at the hospital in India where the boy was treated X-rayed his mouth and found a sac in his lower jaw filled with the abnormal teeth. It took Dr. Prathiba Ramani and her team of surgeons four to five hours to remove the sac. “There were a total of 526 teeth ranging from 0.1 millimeters to 15 millimeters. Even the smallest piece had a crown, root, and enamel coat indicating it was a tooth,” said Ramani. The boy is expected to make a full recovery from the rare condition, called compound composite odontoma, which could be genetic or could be the result of radiation. His parents said they noticed the swelling in his mouth when he was 3 years old, but the boy would not sit still long enough for doctors to examine him. The boy now has a healthy 21 teeth in his mouth.