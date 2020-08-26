CHEAT SHEET
Doctors in Europe Discover Two Reinfection Cases of COVID-19
Two new reinfection cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Europe this week: A woman in Belgium who tested positive three months after her initial infection, and an elderly and immunocompromised patient in the Netherlands. Doctor and epidemiologist Isaac Bogoch told Euro News that reinfection was bound to happen but the information from past cases was still “promising.” For example, a Hong Kong patient who tested positive twice, showed no symptoms when reinfected which suggests that his immune system was successfully fighting the infection on its own the second time around. However, virologist Marc Van Ranst told Euronews that reinfection isn’t good news because it could be a second strain of coronavirus that could affect many.