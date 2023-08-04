CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Documentary About Bankman-Fried Hampered by His Leaks to the Press

    ‘DERAILED’

    Noah Kirsch

    Wealth and Power Reporter

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, is escorted into the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 21, 2022.

    Reuters

    Sam Bankman-Fried’s decision to leak documents to The New York Times could cost him his freedom, and it may also cost a documentary crew its principal interview subject. In a letter submitted to the judge overseeing the FTX founder’s case, director Nanette Burstein and production company Propagate Content pushed back against a temporary order barring Bankman-Fried from making “extrajudicial statements,” which is preventing him from participating. The film is intended to be “exclusively of historical and documentary value,” they wrote. Filming was scheduled to start this week but “has now been derailed...perhaps permanently.”

    Read it at Twitter
    ,