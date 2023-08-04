CHEAT SHEET
Documentary About Bankman-Fried Hampered by His Leaks to the Press
Sam Bankman-Fried’s decision to leak documents to The New York Times could cost him his freedom, and it may also cost a documentary crew its principal interview subject. In a letter submitted to the judge overseeing the FTX founder’s case, director Nanette Burstein and production company Propagate Content pushed back against a temporary order barring Bankman-Fried from making “extrajudicial statements,” which is preventing him from participating. The film is intended to be “exclusively of historical and documentary value,” they wrote. Filming was scheduled to start this week but “has now been derailed...perhaps permanently.”