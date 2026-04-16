Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years

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Top 10 Right Now
1
Cops Respond to Bomb Threat at the Pope’s Brother’s Home
CHILLING
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.16.26 11:58AM EDT 
Pope
Vatican Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Police scrambled to evacuate the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s older brother late Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. John Prevost, a retired Catholic school principal who has spoken of playing Wordle with his pontiff brother every morning, was the apparent target of what was deemed to be an unfounded bomb threat. It came just days after President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at the pope and falsely claimed he supported Iran having a nuclear weapon, lamenting that he was not more like his MAGA-loving brother Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida. Authorities in New Lenox said the threat was ultimately found to be a hoax after officers urged neighbors to evacuate and conducted a thorough search of the property with bomb-sniffing K-9 units. John Prevost has largely avoided the spotlight, while Louis Prevost has won public praise from the president. “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. New Lenox police said an investigation into the false bomb threat is ongoing.

Read it at News Nation

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2
Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Opens Up Months After Estranged Dad’s Death
'DEEPER THAN WORDS'
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.16.26 12:00PM EDT 
Jennifer McDaniel , Hulk Hogan and Singer Brooke Hogan arrive at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS - MAY 05: Jennifer McDaniel , Hulk Hogan and Singer Brooke Hogan arrive at the Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace on May 5, 2009 in Las Vegas,Nevada. (Photo by Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images) Jacob Andrzejczak/Getty Images

Brooke Hogan, 37, is remembering her estranged father with an emotional tribute months after his death. Nine months after Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at 71 in his Florida home, Brooke posted a black-and-white illustration of the two embracing on Instagram. “If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she wrote. The comments quickly filled with messages calling the tribute “beautiful” and offering support. In the days after his July death, Brooke said their bond “has never broken, not even in his final moments,” describing their connection as “deeper than words” and one that “spanned lifetimes.” Brooke recently got candid about the pair’s estranged relationship. During the season 7 premiere of HGTV’s Rock the Block, Brooke said she had been cast on the show long before her father died, but did not tell him because “we weren’t talking” at the time. With tears in her eyes, she said she never got the chance to share the news with him—and is left wondering whether he would have been proud.

Read it at Daily Mail

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
‘Baywatch’ Actor Accused of Fatally Hitting Dog With Car Before Driving Off
HIT AND RUN
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.16.26 12:12PM EDT 
Published 04.16.26 12:11PM EDT 
David Charvet is seen in Los Angeles.
David Charvet is seen in Los Angeles. BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

David Charvet, who starred alongside Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, is accused of fatally striking a dog with his car and then fleeing the scene. TMZ reported that early Thursday morning a woman named Vera Errico was walking her three dogs in a gated Malibu community when Charvet approached in his pickup truck. Errico says the actor then hit one of her dogs, an 11-year-old English Labrador named Sunday, and didn’t stop his vehicle. The animal had to be euthanized at the vet. Errico said she believes Charvet, 53, left the gated community and contacted the police. She told TMZ that she and her husband were on the way to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. When the celebrity tabloid approached the Baywatch star, he allegedly gave no comment and said to reach out to his publicist. In addition to starring in the iconic lifeguard series, Charvet appeared in the soap opera Melrose Place, which aired from 1992 to 1999. A native of France, Charvet has also released pop-rock albums where he sings in both English and French.

Read it at TMZ

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4

Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years

FINALE OF A LIFETIME
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.16.26 11:00AM EDT 
The late Michael Apted, who helmed the series from 1970 to 2019. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.
The late Michael Apted, who helmed the series from 1970 to 2019. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A groundbreaking documentary series that has followed more than a dozen people throughout their lives, from childhood to death, will air its finale. 70 Up first began as 7 Up in 1964, when participants were in elementary school. The show followed the group as they grew up and chased their dreams. A new episode is released every seven years. The cast has featured ‘Cheeky Chap’ Tony, an aspiring jockey who became a London taxi driver, and Neil, who dreamed of being an astronaut before struggling with homelessness. There are also great success stories, like Nick, who went from the son of a farmer to becoming a nuclear physicist. He died in 2023. Other key figures in the series, including the show’s longtime director Michael Apted, have also died before the finale. Now, viewers are expecting a tear-jerking finale that has been as meaningful for creators as it has been for the audience. Producer Claire Lewis said the show has been “an incredible lifetime’s work and has given me a second family.” The 54-year-old director, Asif Kapadia, said the show has been “a dream project,” going on to call 70 Up “the ultimate portrait of human life.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Partner update

This New Collaboration Reimagines the Classic Penny Loafer
WORTH EVERY PENNY
AD BY G.H.BASS
Published 04.16.26 10:03AM EDT 
Eight G.H. Bass x Aritzia loafers arranged in a flat-lay on a beige surface, spanning styles and colorways including black, cream, tan suede, dark brown, camel, and white leather. Gold "G.H. Bass Est. 1876 / Aritzia" branding is visible on several insoles. Cobbler's props are scattered at the bottom of the frame.
G.H.BASS

Comfortable and stylish, the penny loafer is a staple shoe for spring’s transitional weather. The classic silhouette has been overdue for a modern refresh, so the storied American footwear brand G.H.BASS is teaming up with Aritzia to bring the penny loafer into 2026. The duo’s new collection launches today with two styles, the square-toe Milton and the rounded-toe Spence.

Both the Milton and the Spence are made with premium leathers including supple cow nappa, lightweight sheep leather, and durable calf leather. The pleated outer vamp adds flexibility when walking. On the inside, memory foam keeps you comfy well past your first wear. Each pair is finished with a co-branded coin for an elevated, polished touch. From weekday errands parties to weekend brunches, the Milton and the Spence are your new go-to shoes.

G.H.BASS x Aritzia Milton Coin Penny Loafer
Buy At G.H.BASS$195

G.H.BASS x Aritzia Spence Coin Penny Loafer
Buy At G.H.BASS$195

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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5
Husband of American Woman Lost at Sea Abandons Search
JUMPED SHIP
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 04.16.26 11:15AM EDT 
Brian and Lynette together. Brian Hooker/Facebook.
Brian and Lynette together. Brian Hooker/Facebook. Brian Hooker/Facebook

The husband of a woman who has been missing in the Bahamas for more than two weeks has abandoned searching for her and left the Caribbean island. Brian Hooker, husband of Lynette Hooker–who went missing after apparently falling from a dinghy into the sea on the evening of April 4–left the Caribbean country because his mother is sick, his attorney told CBS News. Hooker was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 15 in conenction to Lynette’s disparance, but was was released on Monday pending the outcome of further investigations. Hooker denies being responsible for his wife’s disappearance and said she was swept away by the current as the pair tried to head back to their yacht. Hooker said that his “sole focus” is finding his wife of 25 years, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is,” just hours before he left the Bahamas. Hooker added he plans to return to the Bahamas to continue searching for his wife. Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told CBS that the actions of her stepfather show that he’s “not much of a man of his word.” She also does not believe Hooker’s version of events, because her mother was an experienced swimmer and sailor.

Read it at CBS News

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6
Ex-Arsenal Goalkeeper, 48, Killed as Train Hits His Car at Level Crossing
SHOCK DEATH
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.16.26 10:43AM EDT 
Alex Manninger of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 7, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Manninger of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on March 7, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger died Thursday morning when a train struck his car at an unguarded level crossing in Salzburg, Austria. He was 48. According to Austrian media, the train’s passengers and conductor were unharmed. An investigation is currently ongoing to reveal the details surrounding the fatal accident. Manninger played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, making 64 appearances on the field as a backup goalkeeper to David Seaman. He was part of the team when they won the Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1998 season. “All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex,” the team posted on X to commemorate their former teammate. Manninger also played for his hometown club, Red Bull Salzburg. “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch,” the Austrian Football Association’s sporting director, Peter Schottel, said about the player. “His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable.”

Read it at BBC

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7
Trump War Chaos Sparks Alarming Jet Fuel Shortage Warning
SIX WEEKS LEFT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.16.26 10:28AM EDT 
Trump
Pool/Getty Images

Europe may have only about ”six weeks” of jet fuel left as the Iran war continues to choke global energy supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency warned Thursday. In an interview with the Associated Press, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the disruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.” “In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now,” Birol said, warning the fallout will intensify the longer the conflict continues, driving up costs for gasoline, heating fuel and electricity worldwide. Birol also warned of the prospect of flight cancellations. He said Europe could soon see disruptions in air travel as jet fuel supplies tighten. “I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he said. Birol added that poorer countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are likely to be hit hardest, though “no country is immune.” He also warned that even a ceasefire would not immediately restore stability, citing extensive damage to more than 80 energy facilities in the region and saying recovery could take up to two years.

Read it at The Associated Press

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8
Elon Musk Buys a Fifth of His Own Cybertrucks
AWFULLY KIND OF ME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.16.26 11:34AM EDT 
Elon Musk
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s SpaceX accounted for almost a fifth of all of Tesla’s Cybertruck sales last year. Companies affiliated with the world’s richest man have provided a vital sales foundation for the controversial truck, which has faced headwinds since its launch in 2023. Bloomberg reports that of the 7,071 Cybertrucks registered in the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,279 were done so by SpaceX alone. Citing registration data provided to S&P Global Mobility, the report notes that those sales accounted for 18 percent of registrations that quarter, while an additional 60 vehicles were bought by other Musk-related ventures in the same period. The purchases could well be worth more than $100 million. Bloomberg notes that without those sales, Cybertruck registration would have fallen 51 percent that quarter. That same dataset suggests the trend will continue in 2026, with 158 SpaceX registrations in January and 67 in February. AutoForecast Solutions vice president Sam Fiorani told the newspaper, “Tesla is running out of buyers for the Cybertruck.” Cybertrucks currently start at around $70,000.

Cybertrucks in Farmington Hills
Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via G
Read it at Bloomberg

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These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
FRESH FEET
Davon Singh
Published 04.06.26 3:44PM EDT 
Paire Travel Compression Socks Review
Paire.

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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.

I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.

Compression Socks
Buy At Paire

The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.

Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.

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9
American Airlines Pilot Slams on Brakes in Terrifying Near-Miss
‘WE NEARLY HIT THEM’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.16.26 10:25AM EDT 
American Airlines
American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 passenger aircraft spotted during takeoff and flying in front of the airport terminal, air traffic control tower and planes from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport DCA, the closest airport to US capital Washington, D.C,. The AA narrow body airplane has the registration tail number N321TG and is powered by 2x CFMI LEAP 1B jet engines. American Airlines AAL is a major airline in the United States with headquarters and main hub in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. American Airlines is the largest airline in the world with a fleet of 970 planes, operating regional subsidiaries with the brand name American Eagle, member of Oneworld aviation alliance group. Crystal City, Virginia, United States on November 8, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A passenger plane pilot said they were forced to hit the brakes after nearly colliding with a truck. Air traffic control audio reveals the pilot of American Airlines Flight 1197 saying, “They just went right in front of us,” at Charlotte Douglas Airport moments before taking off for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The pilot described a white-and-black pickup truck and said, “We nearly hit them. I had to slam on the brakes.” They added, “Someone’s got to be notified right away,” according to CBS News. “That’s really bad.” “Charlotte Douglas International Airport is aware of the reported incident involving an American Airlines aircraft and a CLT ground vehicle while taxiing near the gate on Wednesday morning,” a spokesperson for the airport told CBS. “Safety and security are top priorities at CLT. We’re proud of the professionalism of our crew and the action they took when a ground vehicle not affiliated with American Airlines entered the aircraft’s path on a taxiway,” American said. The FAA said it was looking into the incident. It comes on the heels of two Air Canada pilots being killed at LaGuardia airport when their plane collided with a fire truck.

Read it at CBS News

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10
Court Overturns Church Warden’s Murder Conviction
RUN IT AGAIN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 04.16.26 10:06AM EDT 
Benjamin Field and Peter Farquhar
Thames Valley Police

A court has overturned a former church warden’s conviction for killing a university lecturer. Benjamin Field, who in 2019 was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years for the 2015 murder of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in Buckinghamshire, U.K., will now face a retrial. Three judges ruled on appeal Thursday that directions given to jurors at the original trial had been “defective.” The justices took issue with the fact that prosecutors told jurors that Field, as part of a plot to inherit the man’s wealth, had laced Farquhar’s whiskey to persuade him he was losing his mind. The appeal court concluded that directions given to jurors “effectively withdrew from the jury the question of whether Mr Farquhar’s decision to drink the whiskey had been voluntary.” Prosecutors have been granted permission to escalate the case to the Supreme Court before any new proceedings, with judges describing it as an “unusual case.” Field, who admitted to fraudulent relationships with pensioners to get them to change their wills, will remain in prison pending the outcome of that appeal.

Read it at BBC

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