Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years

Police scrambled to evacuate the Chicago-area home of Pope Leo’s older brother late Wednesday after a bomb threat was called in. John Prevost, a retired Catholic school principal who has spoken of playing Wordle with his pontiff brother every morning, was the apparent target of what was deemed to be an unfounded bomb threat. It came just days after President Donald Trump publicly lashed out at the pope and falsely claimed he supported Iran having a nuclear weapon, lamenting that he was not more like his MAGA-loving brother Louis Prevost, who lives in Florida. Authorities in New Lenox said the threat was ultimately found to be a hoax after officers urged neighbors to evacuate and conducted a thorough search of the property with bomb-sniffing K-9 units. John Prevost has largely avoided the spotlight, while Louis Prevost has won public praise from the president. “Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. New Lenox police said an investigation into the false bomb threat is ongoing.
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- 1Cops Respond to Bomb Threat at the Pope’s Brother’s HomeCHILLINGThe pontiff’s older brother was targeted in a Chicago suburb just days after the president attacked Pope Leo.
- 2Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Opens Up Months After His Death'DEEPER THAN WORDS'Brooke Hogan took to Instagram to share a tribute.
Shop with ScoutedNew to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners A FRESH TAKEBatch just launched new THC-infused “micro mints.” Here’s what you need to know.
- 3‘Baywatch’ Actor Accused of Hit and Run That Killed a Dog HIT AND RUNThe actor allegedly hit an 11-year-old English Labrador in a gated Malibu community.
- 4Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years FINALE OF A LIFETIME‘70 Up′ will conclude later this year, after a run that began in the 1960s
Partner updateAD BY G.H.BASSThis New Collaboration Reimagines the Classic Penny LoaferWORTH EVERY PENNYUpgrade your spring footwear with this new collection from G.H. Bass and Aritzia.
- 5Husband of American Woman Lost at Sea Abandons SearchJUMPED SHIPLynette Hooker went missing on April 4 after apparently falling from an 8‑foot dinghy in rough waters.
- 6Ex-Arsenal Goalkeeper, 48, Killed as Train Hits His CarSHOCK DEATHThe goalkeeper helped his team win the Premier League in 1998.
- 7Trump War Chaos Sparks Alarming Jet Fuel Shortage WarningSIX WEEKS LEFTDisruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.”
- 8Elon Musk Buys a Fifth of His Own CybertrucksAWFULLY KIND OF MEWere it not for Musk, sales would be in the toilet.
Shop with ScoutedThese Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial FabricFRESH FEETWhether you’re in flight or on land, Paire’s merino wool compression socks keep swelling, blisters, and odor at bay.
- 9American Airlines Pilot Slams on Brakes in Scary Near-Miss‘WE NEARLY HIT THEM’It comes weeks after two people were killed in a taxiway collision in New York.
- 10Court Overturns Church Warden’s Murder Conviction RUN IT AGAINBenjamin Field will face a retrial after three judges ruled his conviction for killing a university lecturer represented a “defective” verdict.
Brooke Hogan, 37, is remembering her estranged father with an emotional tribute months after his death. Nine months after Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack at 71 in his Florida home, Brooke posted a black-and-white illustration of the two embracing on Instagram. “If my love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she wrote. The comments quickly filled with messages calling the tribute “beautiful” and offering support. In the days after his July death, Brooke said their bond “has never broken, not even in his final moments,” describing their connection as “deeper than words” and one that “spanned lifetimes.” Brooke recently got candid about the pair’s estranged relationship. During the season 7 premiere of HGTV’s Rock the Block, Brooke said she had been cast on the show long before her father died, but did not tell him because “we weren’t talking” at the time. With tears in her eyes, she said she never got the chance to share the news with him—and is left wondering whether he would have been proud.
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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.
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David Charvet, who starred alongside Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, is accused of fatally striking a dog with his car and then fleeing the scene. TMZ reported that early Thursday morning a woman named Vera Errico was walking her three dogs in a gated Malibu community when Charvet approached in his pickup truck. Errico says the actor then hit one of her dogs, an 11-year-old English Labrador named Sunday, and didn’t stop his vehicle. The animal had to be euthanized at the vet. Errico said she believes Charvet, 53, left the gated community and contacted the police. She told TMZ that she and her husband were on the way to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. When the celebrity tabloid approached the Baywatch star, he allegedly gave no comment and said to reach out to his publicist. In addition to starring in the iconic lifeguard series, Charvet appeared in the soap opera Melrose Place, which aired from 1992 to 1999. A native of France, Charvet has also released pop-rock albums where he sings in both English and French.
Documentary Series Set to End After 70 Years
A groundbreaking documentary series that has followed more than a dozen people throughout their lives, from childhood to death, will air its finale. 70 Up first began as 7 Up in 1964, when participants were in elementary school. The show followed the group as they grew up and chased their dreams. A new episode is released every seven years. The cast has featured ‘Cheeky Chap’ Tony, an aspiring jockey who became a London taxi driver, and Neil, who dreamed of being an astronaut before struggling with homelessness. There are also great success stories, like Nick, who went from the son of a farmer to becoming a nuclear physicist. He died in 2023. Other key figures in the series, including the show’s longtime director Michael Apted, have also died before the finale. Now, viewers are expecting a tear-jerking finale that has been as meaningful for creators as it has been for the audience. Producer Claire Lewis said the show has been “an incredible lifetime’s work and has given me a second family.” The 54-year-old director, Asif Kapadia, said the show has been “a dream project,” going on to call 70 Up “the ultimate portrait of human life.”
Comfortable and stylish, the penny loafer is a staple shoe for spring’s transitional weather. The classic silhouette has been overdue for a modern refresh, so the storied American footwear brand G.H.BASS is teaming up with Aritzia to bring the penny loafer into 2026. The duo’s new collection launches today with two styles, the square-toe Milton and the rounded-toe Spence.
Both the Milton and the Spence are made with premium leathers including supple cow nappa, lightweight sheep leather, and durable calf leather. The pleated outer vamp adds flexibility when walking. On the inside, memory foam keeps you comfy well past your first wear. Each pair is finished with a co-branded coin for an elevated, polished touch. From weekday errands parties to weekend brunches, the Milton and the Spence are your new go-to shoes.
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The husband of a woman who has been missing in the Bahamas for more than two weeks has abandoned searching for her and left the Caribbean island. Brian Hooker, husband of Lynette Hooker–who went missing after apparently falling from a dinghy into the sea on the evening of April 4–left the Caribbean country because his mother is sick, his attorney told CBS News. Hooker was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 15 in conenction to Lynette’s disparance, but was was released on Monday pending the outcome of further investigations. Hooker denies being responsible for his wife’s disappearance and said she was swept away by the current as the pair tried to head back to their yacht. Hooker said that his “sole focus” is finding his wife of 25 years, “no matter how likely or unlikely that is,” just hours before he left the Bahamas. Hooker added he plans to return to the Bahamas to continue searching for his wife. Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told CBS that the actions of her stepfather show that he’s “not much of a man of his word.” She also does not believe Hooker’s version of events, because her mother was an experienced swimmer and sailor.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger died Thursday morning when a train struck his car at an unguarded level crossing in Salzburg, Austria. He was 48. According to Austrian media, the train’s passengers and conductor were unharmed. An investigation is currently ongoing to reveal the details surrounding the fatal accident. Manninger played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, making 64 appearances on the field as a backup goalkeeper to David Seaman. He was part of the team when they won the Premier League and FA Cup double in the 1998 season. “All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex,” the team posted on X to commemorate their former teammate. Manninger also played for his hometown club, Red Bull Salzburg. “Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch,” the Austrian Football Association’s sporting director, Peter Schottel, said about the player. “His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable.”
Europe may have only about ”six weeks” of jet fuel left as the Iran war continues to choke global energy supplies, the head of the International Energy Agency warned Thursday. In an interview with the Associated Press, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the disruption to oil and gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz has triggered what he called “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced.” “In the past there was a group called ‘Dire Straits.’ It’s a dire strait now,” Birol said, warning the fallout will intensify the longer the conflict continues, driving up costs for gasoline, heating fuel and electricity worldwide. Birol also warned of the prospect of flight cancellations. He said Europe could soon see disruptions in air travel as jet fuel supplies tighten. “I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel,” he said. Birol added that poorer countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America are likely to be hit hardest, though “no country is immune.” He also warned that even a ceasefire would not immediately restore stability, citing extensive damage to more than 80 energy facilities in the region and saying recovery could take up to two years.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX accounted for almost a fifth of all of Tesla’s Cybertruck sales last year. Companies affiliated with the world’s richest man have provided a vital sales foundation for the controversial truck, which has faced headwinds since its launch in 2023. Bloomberg reports that of the 7,071 Cybertrucks registered in the fourth quarter of 2025, 1,279 were done so by SpaceX alone. Citing registration data provided to S&P Global Mobility, the report notes that those sales accounted for 18 percent of registrations that quarter, while an additional 60 vehicles were bought by other Musk-related ventures in the same period. The purchases could well be worth more than $100 million. Bloomberg notes that without those sales, Cybertruck registration would have fallen 51 percent that quarter. That same dataset suggests the trend will continue in 2026, with 158 SpaceX registrations in January and 67 in February. AutoForecast Solutions vice president Sam Fiorani told the newspaper, “Tesla is running out of buyers for the Cybertruck.” Cybertrucks currently start at around $70,000.
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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.
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A passenger plane pilot said they were forced to hit the brakes after nearly colliding with a truck. Air traffic control audio reveals the pilot of American Airlines Flight 1197 saying, “They just went right in front of us,” at Charlotte Douglas Airport moments before taking off for Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The pilot described a white-and-black pickup truck and said, “We nearly hit them. I had to slam on the brakes.” They added, “Someone’s got to be notified right away,” according to CBS News. “That’s really bad.” “Charlotte Douglas International Airport is aware of the reported incident involving an American Airlines aircraft and a CLT ground vehicle while taxiing near the gate on Wednesday morning,” a spokesperson for the airport told CBS. “Safety and security are top priorities at CLT. We’re proud of the professionalism of our crew and the action they took when a ground vehicle not affiliated with American Airlines entered the aircraft’s path on a taxiway,” American said. The FAA said it was looking into the incident. It comes on the heels of two Air Canada pilots being killed at LaGuardia airport when their plane collided with a fire truck.
A court has overturned a former church warden’s conviction for killing a university lecturer. Benjamin Field, who in 2019 was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years for the 2015 murder of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar in Buckinghamshire, U.K., will now face a retrial. Three judges ruled on appeal Thursday that directions given to jurors at the original trial had been “defective.” The justices took issue with the fact that prosecutors told jurors that Field, as part of a plot to inherit the man’s wealth, had laced Farquhar’s whiskey to persuade him he was losing his mind. The appeal court concluded that directions given to jurors “effectively withdrew from the jury the question of whether Mr Farquhar’s decision to drink the whiskey had been voluntary.” Prosecutors have been granted permission to escalate the case to the Supreme Court before any new proceedings, with judges describing it as an “unusual case.” Field, who admitted to fraudulent relationships with pensioners to get them to change their wills, will remain in prison pending the outcome of that appeal.