Kansas Bishop Accused of Molesting a Minor
Catholic Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, Kansas, is taking a leave while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation looks into an allegation that he molested a minor. Authorities have released no details about the accusation, including when the abuse allegedly occurred, because it’s an open case—one of 120 that they have initiated during a three-year probe of sexual abuse in the church. The Archdiocese of Kansas City said Brungardt, a former high school teacher, denies wrongdoing and is cooperating. The archdiocese is also conducting its own preliminary probe at the request of the Vatican, The Wichita Eagle reported.