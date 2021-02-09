CHEAT SHEET
    Kansas Bishop Accused of Molesting a Minor

    DOES IT EVER END?

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Catholic Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, Kansas, is taking a leave while the Kansas Bureau of Investigation looks into an allegation that he molested a minor. Authorities have released no details about the accusation, including when the abuse allegedly occurred, because it’s an open case—one of 120 that they have initiated during a three-year probe of sexual abuse in the church. The Archdiocese of Kansas City said Brungardt, a former high school teacher, denies wrongdoing and is cooperating. The archdiocese is also conducting its own preliminary probe at the request of the Vatican, The Wichita Eagle reported.

