Politics

Dogefather Musk Hijacks Trump’s First Cabinet Meeting

PITY THE FOOL

“I’m here and taking a lot of flak and getting a lot of death threats by the way,” Musk said.

Mary Ann Akers
Mary Ann Akers 

Washington Bureau Chief

Elon Musk cabinet meeting illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Mary Ann Akers

Mary Ann Akers

Washington Bureau Chief

maryann.akers@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsTrump Posts Unhinged AI Video of His Vision for ‘Trump Gaza’
Sean Craig
MediaRachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandMelania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
PoliticsTrump Hits Jack Smith’s Lawyers With Bombshell Executive Order
Janna Brancolini