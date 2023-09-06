Read it at Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have canceled plans for a Julio Urías bobblehead night later this month because the pitcher has been arrested on domestic violence charges—for the second time in four years. The team also placed Urías on administrative leave while they investigate the accusations in conjunction with Major League Baseball. The 27-year-old is free on $50,000 bond after being arrested Sunday for an incident at a soccer game, details of which have not been released. In 2019, he was arrested—and suspended for 20 games—after allegedly pushing down a woman, though he was never criminally charged.