Dodgers Grab Walkoff Win to Tie NLCS With Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a walkoff victory early Wednesday to tie the National League Championship Series with the Milwaukee Brewers at 2-2. The Dodgers had only scored two runs over their last 23 innings and struck out 31 times over the past two games, but the team snatched a 2-1 victory in the 13th innings and holds the momentum as they head into Game 5 on Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox punished the Houston Astros 8-2 at Minute Maid Park, taking a 2-1 lead in the American League Championship Series—but the result was overshadowed by reports that the Astros were caught cheating in Game 1 of the ALCS. According to a report by Boston Metro, security officials removed a man in a first-base photo pit who claimed to be an Astros employee, had a camera, and was texting on his cellphone in a suspicious manner. Major League Baseball issued a statement Tuesday saying it’s aware of the matter and it will be handled internally.
