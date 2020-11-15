CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Dodgers Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in Southern California
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Read it at ABC 7
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997, has been hospitalized in intensive care, ABC 7 reports. The L.A. Dodgers account tweeted the news Sunday, saying the 93-year-old is “resting comfortably,” but said his family requested privacy at the home. In the ’80s, Lasorda led the team to two World Series championships, with a two decade managerial career spanning from 1976 to 1996. According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he also played for the Dodgers in the 1954 and 1955 seasons, serving as a scout from 1960 to 1965. Prior to becoming manager in 1976, Lasorda started out as the team’s third base coach in 1973 after a stint managing in the minor leagues.