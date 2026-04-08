Dodgers Legend Dies Following Battle With Parkinson’s

Dogs give everything—their loyalty, their energy, their whole hearts. The least they deserve in return are bodies that keep up with them. Whether painful joints, sensitive stomachs, or stress, Wuffes has veterinarian-approved formulas designed to help with your dog’s ailments. The daily soft chews can be easily integrated into any routine, so taking the best care of your dog isn’t complicated.

As dogs age, their joints naturally lose lubrication. That loss may show up as hesitation before a jump, a slower rise from a nap, or walks that get a little slower each week. Wuffes Hip & Joint Chews target that decline directly, using healthy joint-supporting ingredients like glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, and green lipped mussel.

Hip & Joint Chews (Small and Medium Breeds) 60 Day Supply Buy At Wuffes $ 41

Nearly 50% of dogs suffer from fear and anxiety. It shows up in ways that break your heart little by little. The restlessness. The destructive chewing. The barking that won’t stop. Wuffes Calming Chews use ingredients like chamomile extract and GABA to ease everyday stress without leaving your dog sedated.

Calming Chews 20 Day Supply Buy At Wuffes $ 33

A healthy gut impacts everything—your dog’s energy, coat, immune system, and even mood. When their gut biome is off balance, your dog feels it. Wuffes Probiotic Chews are formulated with ProbioSEB CSC3, a clinically proven blend of three bacterial strains that can achieve over 70% survival to the gut. It’s bolstered with a prebiotic complex of FOS, inulin, marshmallow root, and pumpkin powder that feeds and sustains healthy gut flora.

Probiotic Chews 20 Day Supply Buy At Wuffes $ 35

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