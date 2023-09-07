CHEAT SHEET
Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Allegedly Shoved Woman Into Fence Before Arrest: TMZ
Los Angeles Dodgers star Julio Urías was seen pushing a woman into a fence before his arrest on domestic violence charges, according to TMZ. The outlet cited multiple sources in claiming that the pitcher was spotted shoving the woman at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday following a soccer match between LAFC and Inter Miami. TMZ claims staffers at the stadium intervened, but that Urías and the woman then got into a car together, where “things once again got heated.” It was then that cops approached the vehicle, told them to get out, and Urías was arrested for felony domestic violence. Urías was previously arrested for domestic violence back in 2019, though prosecutors ultimately decided not to charge him with a crime.