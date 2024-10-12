Dodgers Star Debuts ‘Crotch Bump’, Drops F-Bomb on Live TV in Playoff Win

Enrique “Kiké” Hernández came to play in the decisive Game 5 of the National League West Division Series on Friday night, hitting a clutch home run, making the internet go wild with a below-the-belt celebration, and dropping a deliberate F-bomb on live television.

With two outs in the second inning, Hernández, 33, smashed the first pitch from San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish over the left field fence, giving the Dodgers a precious 1-0 lead. It was Hernández’s 14th career homerun in post-season play and he even paused to admire his blast as it soared 428 feet into the stands.

After crossing home plate, Hernández greeted Dodgers teammate Gavin Lux, exchanged low fives, and then both athletes thrust their hips together in a “crotch bump,” the below-the-belt celebration that immediately went viral.

The Dodgers added a second home run in the seventh inning with a moon shot from Teoscar Hernández.

Their 2-0 win over their Southern California arch rival came after a tense and historic pitching duel between Japanese-born starters. The Dodgers $325 million man Yoshinobu Yamamoto was brilliant through five ⅔ innings and Darvish struck out Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani three times.

Both starters were so good that at one point they retired 26 straight batters, an MLB record for post-season play.

It was the third time in five seasons that the California rivals faced off in a division series, and the Dodgers avenged a crushing loss in 2022.

In an interview on the field after the game, Fox Sports reporter Ken Rosenthal asked Hernández what made this Dodger team so special. Hernández checked to make sure the interview was live, grinned and then said, “The fact that we don’t give a F—-!”

The F-bomb was not bleeped or censored, and Hernández walked off to celebrate with his teammates.

Major League Baseball frowns on any behavior “not in the best interests” of baseball. So the MLB could punish Hernández for his deliberate F-bomb.

Federal Communications Commission regulations also prohibit broadcasting profanity, so Hernández’s word choice is sure to cause trouble for Fox Sports. The FCC could issue a warning, a fine, or even revoke Fox’s license.

After pounding the ball in the first three games and taking a 2-1 lead in the series, San Diego failed to score a run in the final 24 innings, losing two games in a row.

“I think stunning is appropriate,” said shell-shocked Padres manager Mike Shildt after the game, according to the Associated Press.

The Dodgers will play the wild-card New York Mets in the best-of-seven National League Championship series starting on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers-Mets series is a re-match nine years in the making. The Mets beat the Dodgers in 2015 in a five-game playoff series.

In May, the Dodgers swept the Mets in three games at Citi Field marking the low point in New York’s season. The Mets have been the hottest team in baseball since June.

“We didn’t come here to win the NL West," said Hernández, who was traded back to the Dodgers from the Red Sox in July 2023. “We came to win the World Series.’’

“We’re ready for the next level, and obviously the Mets are playing great baseball,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, according to the Associated Press.