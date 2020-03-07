Does Bernie Sanders Have a Rural Problem?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pledged nearly a year ago that he “will not write off rural America.” But that feeling hasn’t been totally mutual.

After sweeping rural regions largely ignored Democrats for decades, Sanders intended to expand his 2016 blueprint to newer, untapped areas in 2020. Strong showings in the first two early contents made the prospect of that happening more likely. Three weeks later, 14 states would vote, and winning Minnesota, Oklahoma, and his neighboring state of Maine for the second time was almost expected.

By Super Tuesday, he lost all three to Joe Biden.