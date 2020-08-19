Does Britney Spears Need to Be Freed from Her Conservatorship?

“I just heard the latest episode,” a man told podcasters Tess Barker and Barbara (“Babs”) Gray on their shared voicemail line last April. “You guys are onto something.”

Barker and Gray’s comedy podcast, Britney’s Gram, had landed them at the center of one of pop culture’s most fascinating and fraught topics: the ongoing battle around Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which has inspired increasingly passionate discussion as the years pass and concern for the pop singer grows.

Barker and Gray had been vocally curious about Spears’ whereabouts and well-being for quite some time when the voicemail came.