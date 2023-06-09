Does Jeanine Pirro Want Biden to Wage War on Canada Over Wildfires?

President Joe Biden is taking the wrong approach toward the pollution—caused by Canadian wildfires—that continues to choke the country’s northeast, according to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Biden’s response has included sending more firefighters and aid to our neighbors to the north, in part through the National Interagency Fire Center. The president said at a press conference Thursday that 600 American firefighters are already on the ground there.

But on The Five later that day, Pirro griped about the measures, mocking Biden’s mention of the National Interagency Fire Center while insinuating that Canada should be punished for its role in the situation.

“No! You are the president of the United States,” she said angrily. Pirro then turned her attention to Canada in a way that made it sound like the fires were part of an intentional scheme to pollute air in the U.S.

“They have done something that has harmed people in the United States,” she said. “Another president would have said, ‘What are you doing to stop this? Why is this happening? This is a serious health hazard for the people in my country.’ But what does Biden do? He joins the wrongdoing. He creates this ideological issue and says we’ll put more money in it—our money.”

Pirro’s jab at Biden came one day after she said wearing masks due to the pollution amounted to “insanity”—despite public health authorities at both the local and national level urging residents to do so. New York City was rated as having the worst air quality on Earth Wednesday, according to the IQAir World Air Quality Index.

The atmospheric conditions have led to closed schools, hundreds of canceled flights, and postponed Major League Baseball games in New York and Philadelphia.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, there were 427 active fires as of Thursday night, with more than half deemed to be burning out of control.