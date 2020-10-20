Does Rudy Giuliani Have an Ounce of Pride Left?

Rick Wilson spent years working for Rudy Giuliani. He used to look up to his boss, the mayor. These days, he can barely look down without spitting.

“The worst possible Greek tragedy doesn't encompass the fall of Rudy, from calamity to clown show to complete moral and physical collapse,” Rick tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

“The fact that Trump views him and uses him as this hatchet man, his delivery boy for these absurd attacks… You know, there's a part of me that like, ‘Do you have no fucking pride left? You only get trotted out for the shit jobs like these. You only get brought out and hosed off once every few months when Donald Trump has to do something disgusting.’”

Caroline Giuliani, Rudy’s daughter, isn’t happy with the decisions he’s made, either. That’s why she recently announced that she’s voting for Joe Biden.

“I felt like I had an obligation just because it's, it's just so bad. We're in such a crisis,” she tells Molly.

“I want to be on record as being on the right side of history,” she adds. “I also felt like people feel so alone right now. I've had such a great reaction from so many people just saying, ‘Thank you... You articulated things I've been feeling.’ And it just made me feel a little less alone.”

Then! Alabama Sen. Doug Jones talks about the ways the south is changing for the better, and why his opponent, Tommy Tuberville, is even worse than Roy Moore, the last guy he beat.

