Dog Attack Victim Was Being Eaten Alive, Sister Says
BRUTAL
The sister of 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman says her sibling is “stronger than I ever thought” as she detailed the horrific injuries the mom-of-three endured when attacked by three dogs in South Carolina. Amy Wynne, 41, told the Mail Online that Waltman still needed at least 13 surgeries after losing both arms and her colon in the attack, having raised more than $240,000 on GoFundMe. The dogs’ owner, Justin Minor, 36, faces multiple charges and said his pets “got a taste for blood” after they slaughtered his chickens. “When she passed out they were eating her alive. The dogs dragged her. They scalped her. Her skull was showing. They tore her left eyelid off,” Wynne said. “They tore her right cheek off, left a hole. They ate the skin off her inner thigh and ate the flesh off her arms and ripped them off. She’s a strong woman, stronger than I ever thought. She is a fighter.” Waltman was saved by local farmer Avery Presley, who blasted a gun into the air and kicked one of the dogs to get them to flee.