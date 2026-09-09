Dog Owners Warned About Popular Supplements

Amazon and Chewy are warning customers who bought Fi Calming and 8-in-1 supplements for dogs to throw the products away immediately. The manufacturer has recalled the supplements after learning of potential salmonella contamination affecting one of the ingredients. Not only can animals get sick from eating the ingredient, but humans can also get sick from handling it. Pet owners are advised to take their furry loved ones to the vet if they’re lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody stool, fever, or vomiting—though some infected pets may only have a decreased appetite, a fever, and abdominal pain. People show similar symptoms of salmonella infection, like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody stool, abdominal cramping, and fever. The lot number for the 180g Fi Calming supplement for Dogs is 26118, and the 180g 8-in-1 Formula’s is 26159.