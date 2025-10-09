Dog ‘Practically Dragged‘ Cop to Help Find Missing Gran, 86

An elderly woman who’d suffered a fall was found by a sheriff’s deputy when the dog she was walking led them to her. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Devon Miller responded to a call at the home of an 86-year-old woman and her husband in Destin, Florida. He said she and Eeyore had been gone unusually long. “She just takes that dog, but she never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes,” Deputy Miller’s bodycam footage shows him saying. “It’s almost an hour now. It’s over an hour now.” Miller set out in her squad car, where she came across Eeyore “wagging” but “panting” in the road, her bodycam footage shows. “He practically dragged me to her,” Miller said in an interview afterwards. The body camera shows Eeyore and Miller running through the night to the woman. She was found awake and talking, and Miller called an ambulance, the Associated Press reported. “He came up to your car?” the woman asked. She said he isn’t her dog and that she was only his “grandma.”

Associated Press